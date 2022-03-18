Politics

NDMG transmutes to political party

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name; National Rescue Movement (NRM), with Amb. Isaac Udeh as its national chairman. Udeh, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the change into a political party took effect from March 12.

The statement read in part: “This is to formally inform the general public, committed executive members of NDMG and our grassroots support base that NDMG has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name National Rescue Movement (NRM).

“In view of the above, I want to inform you that our name has from this moment changed from National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) to National Rescue Movement (NRM). However, this notice serves as a directive to all our platform administrators to commence activities on the change of name, logo and colours of our previous NDMG to present NRM.

“The secretariat will direct further on next line of action as we prepare for our unveiling ceremony, state and national conventions that are around the corner in this historic month of March.” Amb Udeh further congratulated members of the new party for the attainment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra guber: When the people braved the odds

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO reports

  APGA maintains winning streak in Anambra OKEY MADUFORO reports on the intrigues that characterized the November 6 governorship election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)   The apprehension was unlimited and the fears got to its […]
Politics

Insecurity: Call for Buhari’s impeachment legitimate, Says PDP 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the call by its members in the House of Representatives for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the security problem in the country is legitimate. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the attack on its caucus leader in the House of […]
Politics

Faleke’s day of double honour

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Last Friday was a day of double honour for the member, House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, WALE ELEGBEDE reports For Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, January 7, was a day he won’t forget in a hurry. It was the day he was conferred with the title of Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica