NDMG transmutes to political party

The National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name; National Rescue Movement (NRM), with Amb. Isaac Udeh as its national chairman. Udeh, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the change into a political party took effect from March 12.

The statement read in part: “This is to formally inform the general public, committed executive members of NDMG and our grassroots support base that NDMG has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name National Rescue Movement (NRM).

“In view of the above, I want to inform you that our name has from this moment changed from National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) to National Rescue Movement (NRM). However, this notice serves as a directive to all our platform administrators to commence activities on the change of name, logo and colours of our previous NDMG to present NRM.

“The secretariat will direct further on next line of action as we prepare for our unveiling ceremony, state and national conventions that are around the corner in this historic month of March.” Amb Udeh further congratulated members of the new party for the attainment.

