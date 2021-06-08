Ndoma-Egba: Our constitution has proved it has outlived its usefulness

Former Senate Leader and erstwhile chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, in this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, speaks on the ongoing constitution review and controversy over ban on open grazing, among other issues

The issue of Fulani herdsmen has been on the front burner for quite a while, what is your position on the decision by Southern governors to ban open grazing in the country?

First and foremost, I think everybody agrees that open grazing is anachronistic, it is out of fashion at the moment, it is outdated, it is outmoded and it is no longer sustainable.

So, everybody agrees that the way to go is ranching and I agree with this position. We had farmers/herders clashes, and now we have banditry and unknown gunmen.

So, insecurity has become a national phenomenon. And what is responsible? For me, the simple basic cause is that our system has become unworkable and all institutions of social cohesion and coercion have collapsed. Is it the judiciary or the police, our schools and hospitals? Everything has collapsed. Why did they collapse?

If you look at the constitution that we have today, it was just a matter of time. We have an obese federal government and you know what obesity does to somebody. So, today we have a situation where we are in a car whose engine has knocked and we busy changing tires.

The system has collapsed and the constitution has proved that it has outlived its usefulness. That is the source of our problem.

Talking about the constitution, what would be your thoughts on the ongoing constitution review?

You know that in 1999, when the constitution came into being, there was no parliament. The people of this country did not make any contribution to the constitution. I don’t recall any referendum, where we discussed the constitution. I don’t recall any mass meetings, where we had representatives to discuss the constitution. If you recall, the military passed a decree, I think decree No. 5 of 1999 and the constitution was just a schedule to a decree and people have said that the constitution is illegal, it is illegitimate.

But I have a slightly different view. Even if the constitution is illegitimate, we have since ratified it. We have made it legitimate by our various acts of ratification. We have submitted ourselves to the constitution. People were elected to exercise authority over us and we submitted ourselves to their authority. The Judges of courts created by that constitution have passed judgements in matters and we obeyed the judgement.

So, there have been serial ratifications of that constitution. The constitution is authentic but whether the constitution is efficient or sufficient or unworkable, having tested it for about 22 years now and it has brought us to this sad past. I think that if we want to make progress, we must be bold enough to say that this constitution has failed.

And it was not a constitution that was derived from the people. It was an imposition on the people and to the best of my knowledge, the only negotiated constitutions we have had in this country were the 1960 and the 1963 constitutions that were actually negotiated.

Some people are of the opinion that rather than go through the process of the current review of the constitution, why not dust up the report of the 2014 National Conference and adopt its recommendations?

Were the delegates to the 2014 conference elected? They were appointed, and actually, we are in dire strait because we have ratified the present constitution. So, it is a legitimate document and the constitution says ‘you can’t do anything without amending me.’ So, two options are available to the National Assembly in my view: It is to amend the constitution to allow for a new one. And in that amendment, you prescribe methods of bringing another constitution into being. That should be the focus right now.

So, which way forward for this country with so much killings and destruction?

What Nigeria should do is for the government to take total control of ungoverned spaces.

There are too many ungoverned spaces in this country. So, non-state actors are now competing for the power of coercion with the legitimate state. For instance, if we have security where the bandits are located, they won’t be there. What about Sambisa forest that has become the headquarters of Boko Haram?

That place used to be a games reserve and many years ago, I did my national service in Bauchi, when Gombe was still part of the state, and I had quite a number of friends, who visited and we used to go to the Yankari Games Reserve. Until my house was vandalized, I still had pictures which we took at the Yankari Games Reserve. Can you go there today?

The legitimate government lost control of these spaces and bandits moved into them. And we also have the issue of the Sahel. It started with Libya after Muammar Gaddafi’s death and there was no legitimate government, which created spaces and people just started migrating with sophisticated arms and looking for greener pastures.

This is as the economy is not growing at the same rate as the population. The economy should actually grow faster than the population. But the economy has become sluggish, young people have no opportunities anymore, and now, it easier to become a millionaire from being a militant or a bandit.

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). What do you think about his defection?

It is good news, beautiful. You know that the late George Floyd said ‘Master, I can’t breathe.’ That was where we were. We couldn’t breathe, we were held hostage by a small cabal that was determining the fate and destiny of the people. I call them tenured gods because they have tenure. The Almighty God was, is and will be forever.

But these gods after four years, they become human. Now, we have reached a point where their tenure has expired. It was so bad that one or two persons were determining people’s destinies. We are in a democracy for crying out loud. For me, Ayade’s decision to decamp is not a political decision; it is a spiritual one. God just intervened and decided to free us from the grip of the tiny cabal whose godship has ended.

Previous governments in the state were not able to resolve the intractable crisis between Ebom and Ebijakara on one hand, and Ediba/ Usumutong on the other hand. Now you are the chairman of the reconciliation committee. What makes you think that you have the capacity to reconcile these communities?

Because I have had previous experience, when Ugep and Mkapni had clashes and people thought the problem was intractable. I was the chairman of the committee that went in to reconcile them. Have you heard of any crisis between them now?

Under the administration of Governor Gregory Agboneni, we had a lot of crisis in Boki, I was in the hospital because I had surgery at the time and he sent Ntufam Eyo Nsa and the late Francis Afufu, who was commissioner for Education to come and talk to me to mediate.

Have you heard of any crisis in Boki? I think that is a gift from God and I have a touch of peace that anywhere I go to, peace follows me, and I have had a long connection with the Bahumono people.

My first case as a lawyer fresh from the university in 1979 was in Bahumono community and it was as a result of communal clash. I am 45 years now as a lawyer, so we are talking about 42 years ago. Now, if fighting was a career and they were to be in public service, by now they would have retired after 35 years in service.

So, I want to believe that they are fatigued and because of the fighting in that area, the kind of development that should have gone there has not. Now, I want them to fight another kind of fight. Instead of killing and burning, let them fight for the development of their communities.

Like this: Like Loading...