Ndoma-Egba’s wife, six others die in Ondo auto crash

The wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, yesterday lost her life in ghastly automobile accident in Ondo State. Ndoma-Egba’s wife identified as Amaka alongside seven others lost their lives in the accident which involved four vehicles with about eight people injured.

According to sources, the vehicles involved in the crash were a commercial Toyota Avensis car bus, a Honda car, a truck and a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The accident was said to have occurred near the military check point along Ore- Okitipupa Road in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State. It was gathered that the late wife of the former Senate Leader, was being conveyed in a Toyota Coaster Bus, belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko from Benin to Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government area of the sta

