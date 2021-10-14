News

NDP funding to gulp N350trn in 4 years – Minister

The Federal Government has pegged funding requirements for the National Development Plan at about N350 trillion for four years span period (between 2021 to 2025). Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clam Agba, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a pre-event press briefing to kickstart the 27th National Economic Summit (#27NES), said it was captured in 2022 budget.

The 27th edition of NES is billed to commence in Abuja on October 25, 2022. According to Agba, out of the amount, N300 trillion will come from the private sector while N50 trillion will come from the government. He said: “The N50 trillion is with regard to funding requirements for the National Development Plan capital project for 2021 to 2025.

“With the projects that have been projected and costed, there will be a requirement of about N350 trillion and out of this, N300 trillion is expected to flow in from the organised private sector in terms of investment and all of that. “And that the government will be contributing about N50 trillion. The government here is federal and state. The portion of government is about N30 trillion. For the state (sub-nationals) it is about N20 trillion.”

