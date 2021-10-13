NDP funding to gulp N350trn in 4 years – Minister

The Federal Government has pegged funding requirements for the National Development Plan at about N350 trillion for four years span period (between 2021 to 2025).

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clam Ikanade Agba, who stated this Wednesday in Abuja at a pre-event press briefing to kick start the 27th National Economic Summit (#27NES) said it was captured in 2022 budget.

The 27th edition of NES is billed to commence in Abuja on October 25, 2022.

According to Agba, out of the amount, N300 trillion will come from the private sector while N50 trillion will come from the government.

“The N50 trillion is with regards to funding requirements for the National Development Plan capital projects for 2021 to 2025.

“With the projects that have been projected and costed, there will be a requirement of about N350 trillion and out of this, N300 trillion is expected to flow in from the organised private sector in terms of investment and all of that. And that the government will be contributing about N50 trillion. The government here is federal and state. The portion of government is about N30 trillion. For the state (sub-nationals) it is about N20 trillion,” he said.

He said downward trending in inflation is a positive indication of economy picking up.

“What I said was that for 17 months, inflation was rising and in the last five months it is still on a downward trend. For 17 years, it rose to 18.7 per cent. Currently, it is at 17.1 per cent. It is declining. And in the last one month, inflation also reduced for the first time. It shows that we are moving in a positive trajectory,” he said.

He noted that the measures put in place by government were enough to put Nigeria on a positive economic trajectory.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27), Mr Asue Ighodalo, regretted that the 27th Economic Summit slated for October 25, 2021, is coming when the nation is facing huge economic woes which include, currency devaluation, foreign exchange shortages, trade imbalances, budget deficits, mounting debts, high inflation especially food inflation and food insecurity.

Like this: Like Loading...