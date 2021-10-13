News

NDP funding to gulp N350trn in 4 years – Minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has pegged funding requirements for the National Development Plan at about N350 trillion for four years span period (between 2021 to 2025).

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clam Ikanade Agba, who stated this Wednesday in Abuja at a pre-event press briefing to kick start the 27th National Economic Summit (#27NES) said it was captured in 2022 budget.

The 27th edition of NES is billed to commence in Abuja on October 25, 2022.

According to Agba, out of the amount, N300 trillion will come from the private sector while N50 trillion will come from the government.

“The N50 trillion is with regards to funding requirements for the National Development Plan capital projects for 2021 to 2025.

“With the projects that have been projected and costed, there will be a requirement of about N350 trillion and out of this, N300 trillion is expected to flow in from the organised private sector in terms of investment and all of that. And that the government will be contributing about N50 trillion. The government here is federal and state. The portion of government is about N30 trillion. For the state (sub-nationals) it is about N20 trillion,” he said.

He said downward trending in inflation is a positive indication of economy picking up.

“What I said was that for 17 months, inflation was rising and in the last five months it is still on a downward trend. For 17 years, it rose to 18.7 per cent. Currently, it is at 17.1 per cent. It is declining. And in the last one month, inflation also reduced for the first time. It shows that we are moving in a positive trajectory,” he said.

He noted that the measures put in place by government were enough to put Nigeria on a positive economic trajectory.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27), Mr Asue Ighodalo, regretted that the 27th Economic Summit slated for October 25, 2021, is coming when the nation is facing huge economic woes which include, currency devaluation, foreign exchange shortages, trade imbalances, budget deficits, mounting debts, high inflation especially food inflation and food insecurity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Tinubu has my total support –Afenifere leader, Fasoranti

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The Leader of the pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency.     According to Fasonranti, with the activities and track records of Tinubu, he deserves to be president come 2023.   Fasoranti said this […]
News

Buhari to leave for Ghana to attend summit on Mali crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday  depart Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political developments in Mali. This was disclosed on Saturday in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. According to him, the meeting was at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority […]
News Top Stories

NNPC to Nigerians: Don’t panic, we’ve 2.9bn litres of petrol

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the commencement of a strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no need for people to crowd petrol stations for fear of a looming scarcity of fuel. PENGASSAN had, on Monday, announced it was embarking on strike […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica