NDPB tasks NIPOST on data privacy

Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has demanded that the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) urgently adopt data privacy. NDPB’s National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, made the call during a courtesy visit to NIPOST Postmaster General, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, in Abuja, He stated that the digitisation of existing traditional processes, which also affects individuals from birth to their death, should be given utmost attention and priority, considering its value.

“Now, we are talking about digitising all processes right from birth of individuals to their death, which has laid credence to the fact that we have to adequately protect the kind of information and data we upload on the internet,” he noted. According to the Bureau’s CEO, data subjects need to know how their data is been handled, processed and protected by data processors in a global digital economy worth over $11.5 trillion.

The Data Security Officer of the country expressed the importance of data privacy and protection as a necessary element in the drive for a digital economy, while emphatically stating that countries will not do businesses with other countries who don’t have privacy laws. He then urged NIPOST, which is a major data processor and controller, considering the volume of data they process daily, to develop robust privacy policy, organisational measures, technological measures and staff capacity building in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulations (NDPR). “On your website, you need to emphasise more on your privacy policy, which must be simple, effective and clearly displayed. We will also be building the capacities of your regional officers on data protection procedures since they are the frontliners who have direct interaction with people and their data,” he added.

Olatunji stated that DPCOs had been instrumental in the traction gained in the implementation of NDPR, which has also helped in the growth of the Nation’s economy. “We have licensed 103 DPCOs and an average DPCO employs nothing less than 10 people, depending on their capacity and the number of clients they are dealing with.

This has helped in job creation in the country with a total of over 8,000 jobs created in the ecosystem,” he disclosed He explained that DPCOs would take NIPOST through the compliance process on an annual basis and file their audit report with the Bureau which will be published subsequently on the Bureau’s website.

The published report, according to Olatunji, will lay credence to the fact that NIPOST has complied fully, taken the issue of data privacy seriously and demonstrate synergy amongst the agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. He advised the management of NIPOST to ensure that all courier and logistics companies under them comply with data privacy in order to earn the trust of Nigerians. “We are developing tool kits for different sectors in the country based on their peculiarities and will work with you to ensure that the provisions of the NDPR are not only complied with but seen as a culture,” Olatunji concluded.

