NDPB to celebrate National Privacy Week

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has reiterated its readiness to join the international community on January 28, in celebration of Global Data Privacy Day 2023. The NDPB in a statement signed by its head of legal enforcement and regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, said it is a Day that has been set aside to create awareness of fundamental rights and freedoms relating to the privacy of citizens in the data processing ecosystem. He said: “In line with the overarching global objective of awareness on data privacy, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), will be organizing a National Privacy Week, which is a week of intensive focus on awareness creation in the area of data subjects’ rights, capacity building on data governance, data breach remediation among others.”

