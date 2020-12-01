NDPHC energises 132/33kV Awka sub-station

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has completed and energised its 2x60MVA 132/33kV Awka Sub-station.

Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC Ltd, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, led his team to Awka, Anambra State, for the feat achieved under National Integrated Power Plant

Ugbo, who also led other stakeholders teams for the inspection, indicated that the completion and energisation of the sub-station would enhance the quality of power supply to the state and its environs.

Ugbo said the completion of the 2×60MVA, 132/33kV Awka substation is a demonstration of NDPHC’s commitment to project delivery, thereby boosting Federal Government’s efforts in creating a robust power sector industry in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO was accompanied by NDPHC management and technical teams, relevant stakeholders in the power sector, Anambra State government officials and that of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.

Ugbo assured that more projects would be delivered by NDPHC in months to come.

