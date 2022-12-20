‘NDPHC owed N100bn by power sector’

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) is being owed over N100 billionn by stakeholders in the power sector, the Managing Director, NDPHC, Chiedu Ogbo, has said. He stated this in his address at the 2022 seminar for power correspondents. He said that the company had installed 20,000 solar home units and plans to add another 100,000 units across Nigeria, adding that the company had diversified into renewable energy. NDPHC, a company that is jointly owned by the federal, state and local governments, is saddled with the task of managing the National Integrated Power Projects, which consist of 10 power plants in various locations across the country. The NIPP was conceived in 2004 and developed to address the issues of insufficient electric power generation and excessive gas flaring from oil exploration in the Niger Delta region. Ugbo said: “It should be noted that the company has been operating its existing plants, completing those still under construction and intervening in transmission and distribution through its internally generated revenue. “In spite of this, the electricity supply industry is owing NDPHC over N100bn. Again, our tariff is the cheapest among thermal companies even though we all buy gas at the same price in the market.” He also said the power plants with over 4,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity capacity, and interventions in transmission and distribution assets were servicing the grid. Ugbo said: “Not only have we delivered 4,000 megawatts in terms of generation capacity (eight plants); we have also done more in transmission and distribution. “These are transformers which carry and transform bulk energy. If the government did not invest in the grid with the NIPP, probably the country would have been in darkness.” “We are doing another 100,000 in the Solar Power Naija and we have done close to 40,000 and people are paying for it. We are doing this to ensure that everybody is entitled to electricity.” The General Manager of Renewable Energy at NDPHC, Engr Valerie Agberagba, stated that through the Beyond the Grid (BTG) project, 20,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) were deployed across 12 states in six 6 months. She added that this created 525 jobs and impacted 100,100 households. She said: “The ongoing BTG II is the deployment of 100,000 SHS in 35 states with 24,944 units deployed so far and creating 1,266 installation jobs.

