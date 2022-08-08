News

NDPSN advocates coordinated peace, devt in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Peace and Security Network (NDPSN), has advocated peace and development in the region. NDPSN said this in separate meetings facilitated by the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) held in Umuahia, Uyo, Warri, and Port Harcourt.

 

The meetings are part of ongoing efforts to reduce conflict and violence in the region by enhancing peace and security through inquiry panels, special committees, programs, legislation, and interventions.

 

At the events, PIND’s Integrated Peace and Development Unit (IPDU) provided data on emerging and prevailing trends in conflict and insecurity.

 

Members also gave recommendations on sustaining peacebuilding efforts in the Niger Delta. The African Center for Environmental and Rural Development in Delta State, Fred Nohwo, said CSOs should not centralize their activities in the urban areas alone.

 

“They should expand their scope to the suburbs and rural areas where conflicts are prevalent,” he suggested

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

