NDU female student shot dead in her room

Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mike Okoli, has ordered investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 200 level student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island Amasomma. Until her death, the 23-yearold victim, Jennifer Ugadu, was a student in the Faculty of Education, NDU, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said in a statement yesterday that the police had recovered the decomposing body of the undergraduate. He said: “The deceased body was discovered on 13th July 2021, after one of her friends stumbled on a chat, where the deceased boyfriend admitted to killing her and threatened to commit suicide. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was shot in her apartment by her boyfriend, James Matol, who is allegedly a member of the Nigerian Army.”

