NDU: High tuition fees as albatross

We’re groaning under burden of high tuition fees – Students

We’re constrained by poor allocation, resources – Govt

 Students: Blame govt for varsity crisis

BURDEN

The disquiet generated by the policy of compulsory wearing of uniforms for students of the Niger Delta University (NDU) is over as the institution has backed down on the policy, but the issue of high school fees that hitherto set the students against the management, is yet to be unresolved

Despite the intervention by the state government to reverse the policy on compulsory wearing of uniform by students of the Bayelsa State-owned university, Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island in Amasomma, the crisis rocking the institution is yet over.

The students are challenging the high school fees regime in the university, which if not addressed may force some indigent students out of the institution.

Under the high school fees regime, students who are indigenes of the state are paying over N100,000, while non-indigenes are said to be paying over N170,000 as tuition fees per session.

Piqued by the development, the students, who are groaning under the school fees burden, have blamed the government for the crisis rocking the government.

The students, who are kicking against what they described as “high school fees regime” in the university, expressed dismay over the plan by the university authorities to price the institution out of the reach of indigent students in the state.

With the proscription of the students’ union by the university management three years ago, the students said they had expressed optimism based on their expectation that the “Prosperity Government” of Governor Douye Diri on assumption of office, would slash the school fees and make it affordable for their parents to pay.

But, to them, this was not to be as nothing had happened in that direction. A former student of the university, who did not want his name in print, wondered why everyone was running away from the truth and failed to address the root cause of the crisis in the university.

He noted that the management was merely playing politics with the whole issue, saying the Vice-Chancellor is not the problem, but the state government. The student insisted:

“The problem of Niger Delta University is the state government, the proprietor of the university. That university has totally collapsed due to insufficient funding.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo is trying his best to ensure that the university still maintains its standard. “That is why he is busy doing all these things like the establishment of a bakery, water plants and campus FM Radio Station to generate income and improve the institution’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in order to sustain the university.

“But, the so-called stakeholders and leaders in this state are hiding under the school uniform to instigate a crisis. They should be bold to come out and tell the Governor and Visitor to the university to fund the institution properly.”

He, however, recalled that the problem started during the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson, which Governor Diri inherited, but still insisted that the present administration in the state should sort out the crisis.

“The problem began when Governor Dickson thought that the state needed more institutions without the readiness to fund them properly. There is no need for other universities without the necessary funds to sustain them.

Now, the best thing to do to salvage the system is to merge all the universities but retain the Niger Delta University and use more funds and resources to develop the faculties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the students have blamed the university management for allegedly giving them two weeks to one month of their resumption to pay their school fees, and failure to comply with the school fees portal will be closed.

Following this development, the students recently took to the streets to protest the closure of the school fees portal for the 2020 academic session, which also sparked another face-off on campus, as they alleged that they could no longer pay and register.

But, to cushion the effects of payment of school fees, the Office of the Deputy Governor had approved the payment of 70 per cent of the school fees at the beginning of every semester, while the remaining 30 per cent is to be paid before the commencement of second semester examinations.

New Telegraph, however, learnt that following the paucity of funds confronting the university due to the paltry monthly subventions from the state government, which is said to be grossly insufficient to meet the staff overhead cost, the university has been struggling to survive in the face of the dwindling financial resources.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah reiterated that the subvention policy was inherited by the present administration, but insisted that it should not be only through school fees that the management can generate income to run the institution.

To him, the university should engage in consultancy services and other ventures like other institutions are doing to raise its IGR bar and attend to some urgent needs of the system.

He said: “However, the crisis is an issue that as a government we are worried about. When someone is sick and you have the resources to save that person, will you allow the person to die, because that is only possible if you have no human feelings.

“It is not about the university, but the students. Unfortunately, we met a very poor financial situation due to the economic downturn in the country which we can all attest to. Last month, the federal allocation that came to the state was very low.

As a state, we are also struggling to pay workers’ salaries. Right now, we are thinking of the way out as soon as the state’s resources improve. “We are, therefore, pleading that the students and parents should understand the situation of the state’s financial status right now. But, I think that people are trying to over blow this issue of school fees. Students in some departments are still paying N90,000, and some N110,000 per session, and not per semester.”

The Commissioner further added: “If we go to some private schools, you will realise that the children of both the rich and the poor are in private schools. The children of okada riders and children of civil servants are there. But, the question is, how much are these private schools charging as school fees which the students and their parents are paying.

The fact is that the sum of what many private primary and secondary schools are charging per term is more than what the students are paying at NDU for the whole session. So, why are we trying to make it look as if it is a punishment or burden that the institution is unleashing to the people of the state.”

Emelah, who said that there was a political undertone in the matter, further noted that the students are now saying if they are going to pay the fees, it should be in installment, which the state government had conceded to and directed the university to accept that mode of payment.

“But, I want to say that some students, who had already collected their school fees from their parents but spent it on other frivolous things are the ones causing a crisis in the system, and thus making it difficult for the management to pay their lecturers,” the Commissioner added, saying “the management is using the income generated from school fees to run the institution.”

With three campuses, the university, which commenced academic activities in the 2001/2002 session during the administration of Governor Dickson, currently offers 44 academic programmes with 36 are fully accredited status, and has over 10,000 student enrolment and over 700 academic and nonacademic staff on its payroll.

Also, the Public Relations Officer for the university, Ingezi Idoni, who spoke with New Telegraph, however, refuted the students’ allegation, saying that the last academic session portal and not the portal for the current session was shut down by the management.

According to him, the portal was left open for a very long time up to one year before the management decided it should be closed. He said: “We have completed the first semester, and the second semester examinations have also been written but some of the students are yet to pay their fees.

That is the issue and since the norm is that at the beginning of every academic session, after registration for courses, the university gives them another two weeks for late registration and to pay. But most of them refused to adhere to the window of opportunity offered to them for the first two weeks, and even after the second two weeks of extra period, many of them will not pay.

“But, rather than appealing to the management because of the hard times, which ordinarily the university will look into, they refused to do so.

This is not the first time they are doing this. And, let me say this that the university also needs funds to survive.”

Idoni, who said that the university only receives N350 million as subvention from the state government out of which tax is removed from source, further noted that the university requires more than the amount to meet the payment of staff salary and allowances, but the university resorts to borrowing to meet up “Under normal circumstances where a student has financial constraints and is not able to meet up with the payment of his school fees, ideally the university has a procedure.

Such a student is expected to write formally through his Head of Department to the university Senate to suspend his studies for that academic session since he does not have money to continue. And, whenever such a student is able to sort himself out, he can then apply for resumption of studies. That is the procedure.

But, if he is unable to do that it means that he has not formally informed that university and the university authorities will now take it that such student has stopped his or her studentship in the university.” While lamenting that the state government is not releasing adequate funds to the university, Idoni regretted that the university was merely living on the meagre subvention which is not enough to pay staff salaries and allowances.

“The subvention is for payment of workers’ salaries that it does not even cover,” he noted, adding that “the government is giving the university about N350 million out of which they still deduct tax from the source and give the balance to the university.”

The subvention, the university spokesman said, was not sufficient to take care of workers’ salaries and allowances as the university sourced funds monthly to supplement the payment of staff salary. According to him, the university is sustaining the system from the funds realised from students’ school fees and its internally generated revenue from the university ventures. “The university is finding it difficult to meet its financial obligations. As we speak today (July 6) the workers have not received their salary.

The university has borrowed a lot of money to the tune of over N500 million to pay salaries and to take care of the university pensioners because the state government is not paying them. It is the university that is paying the pensioners,” he stressed.

Also, on the allegation that the university is running two vouchers, Idoni said: “If the institution is running two vouchers, then all the verification exercise conducted would have come up with something like that. But, I am telling you as an insider that such a thing is not happening in the university. “Apart from the subvention that the state government gives the university, the institution is not receiving any other funds to run the university.

The day-to-day running of the institution, buying of diesel, payment of impress to directorates and units are done by the university from the little resources it generates.

“Universities are not profit making organisations and even some of the nation’s universities that started with subvention policy cannot sustain it. That is why we are still calling on the state government to reverse that subvention policy because the university is dying.”

He, however, pointed out that during COVID-19 lockdown, when there was no student on campus and no activities, the university was nearly grounded because the university was unable to generate any income to run the system.

But, for the Vice-Chancellor’s forthrightness, Idoni hinted that the university has continued to run because the level of development in the university was attracted through funds from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention.

Idoni added: “All the developmental projects are through TETFund apart from the Senate Building and the double lane road that the state government constructed, every other facility is executed with TETFund intervention funds.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund when he visited the university said jokingly that the university should be called TETFund University. It is as bad as that.”

He, therefore, noted that if the state government could change or reverse the subvention policy, it would go a long way in solving the crisis of payment of worker’s salary and the IGR will be used to address other needs of the university.

According to him, all the academic programmes in the university are re-accredited every five years by the National Universities Commission and if a programme is not accredited, it means the university cannot admit students into such programmes.

“So, all these things involved huge money, as well as upgrading of facilities and infrastructure. To run a university is not a child’s play,” he said. On the suspension of student’s union activities, Idoni recalled that “it was suspended because of the similar protest by the students,” saying since the suspension of students’ union, there has been peace on campus, and the students have been going about their normal academic activities, graduating as at when due.

