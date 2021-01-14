News Top Stories

Ndubisi Kanu left indelible footprints –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the death of former Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu, as ‘a big loss’ to Ndigbo and Nigeria as a whole.

Kalu, in a condolence message yesterday, commiserated with Ndigbo, the people and government of Abia State in particular over Kanu’s demise. While noting that the deceased was one of the few prominent Nigerians that fought for the enthronement of democracy, Kalu urged the political class to emulate the worthy legacies of the late statesman. The lawmaker described the retired naval officer as humble, dogged, courageous and fair in his pursuits in public service.

“I received with pain the news of the passage of a leading light in Igboland and former Chairman of NADECO, retired Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. “The late statesman contributed immensely to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“The democracy Nigerians are enjoying today is attributed to efforts of the deceased and a few others. He lived a fulfilled life dedicated to national service and humanity. “He has left indelible footprints in the annals of Nigeria’s democracy, owing to his remarkable, unbeatable and historic good deeds.

“The late statesman will surely be missed for his counsel at the community, sub-national and national levels,” he said. The former governor prayed God to repose the soul of the deceased and urged his family to uphold the good legacies of its late patriarch. Kanu died on Wednesday at the age of 78 years.

He was appointed military governor of Imo State in March 1976 during the military regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. Kanu was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State. He was transferred to become the governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978. Kanu later became Rear Admiral and Naval Chief. He became a top NADECO chieftain and chairman of the coalition in 2013.

Our Reporters

