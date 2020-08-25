Sports

Ndubuisi Egbo eyes more UEFA CL glory today

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA Comment(0)

KF Tirana manager, Ndubuisi Egbo, hopes to make yet another landmark in the Champions League as the qualifying round continues today.

 

Egbo’s Tirana will be up against former European Cup champions Crvena Zvezda in the second round qualifier on Tuesday, August 25 in Albania.

 

Although it is a daunting task, Egbo is hopeful of continuing Tirana’s good run in the competition.

 

Egbo believes Tirana could benefit from home advantage with the match taking place in Albania. “ItwillbeastrongmatchagainstCrvena,” Egbo told a pre-match conference.

 

“We will approach Crvena Zvezda the same way we approached our past game against Dinamo Tbilisi in the first round. We have it a little better since we are playing at home. Everything is possible if we give one hundred per cent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool chairman wants sustained success

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner hopes the club’s first Premier League title will ensure “another period of sustained success”. The Reds won their first league title in 30 years on Thursday, when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have also won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, are 23 […]
Sports

Bayelsa assures athletes of better welfare

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Director of Sports, Bayelsa State Sports Council, Braveman Wodi has said the welfare of athletes in the state will continue to be accorded priority as they prepare for the National Sports Festival in Edo State. He gave the assurance in the aftermath of a meeting between the Bayelsa state governor Senator Douye Diri who was […]
Sports

Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 face masks for sporting activities

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.   The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: