Ndubuisi Egbo eyes more UEFA CL glory today

KF Tirana manager, Ndubuisi Egbo, hopes to make yet another landmark in the Champions League as the qualifying round continues today.

Egbo’s Tirana will be up against former European Cup champions Crvena Zvezda in the second round qualifier on Tuesday, August 25 in Albania.

Although it is a daunting task, Egbo is hopeful of continuing Tirana’s good run in the competition.

Egbo believes Tirana could benefit from home advantage with the match taking place in Albania. “ItwillbeastrongmatchagainstCrvena,” Egbo told a pre-match conference.

“We will approach Crvena Zvezda the same way we approached our past game against Dinamo Tbilisi in the first round. We have it a little better since we are playing at home. Everything is possible if we give one hundred per cent.”

