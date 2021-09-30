News

Ndubuisi Kanu was detribalised Nigerian, says Sanwo-Olu

…says LASG’ll hold day of tributes, church service

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the immediate past chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), as a detribalised Nigerian and therefore urged Nigerians to learn from the simplicity, humility and sense of service and dedication that Kanu lived for.

He said Kanu would be missed dearly because of the big vacuum his death has created as an elder statesman, outstanding military officer and an enviable Admiral. It would be recalled that Ndubuisi Kanu, a retired Naval Officer and former military administrator of Imo State between 1976 and 1977, died on Wednesday, January 12, at the age of 77 years. During a condolence visit to the deceased family on Friday, January 15, by Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and top state officials, Lagos State Government promised to participate fully in all the programmes leading to the final burial ceremony of the former Governor. Speaking during ‘a night of tribute and celebration of Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu’ held in Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday night, Governor Sanwo- Olu said Lagos State Government would hold a Day of Tributes and Church service to celebrate the exit of the former Military Governor of the state. He said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Lagos State, we would be having our own day. We would be doing two events in one.”

