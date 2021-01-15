Metro & Crime

Ndubuisi Kanu’s community goes into mourning

Isuikwuato clan in Abia, popularly called “the land of the Generals,” has been thrown into mourning, following the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. Kanu, who hailed from Ugwunta Ohoroho Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, died on Wednesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 77. Eminent personalities from the area have continued to speak glowingly of his life and footprints on the sand of time in Ovim, Isuikwuato and Nigeria at large. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his Eluama country home yesterday, the former Military Administrator of Cross River, Navy Capt. Chris Osondu (rtd), described Kanu’s death as “shocking and unexpected”.

He said: “We attended several occasions together at the beginning of the year in Isuikwuato. “He did not show any signs of ill health and no one ever imagined that he would not live to see the end of January “His death has turned the whole Isuikwuato into mourning.” Osondu described the deceased as a good man. According to him, as the former Military Administrator of the old Imo, Kanu built the road from Akara Junction in Isuikwuato to Okigwe.

He said that the deceased also used his exalted position to influence the recruitment of some serving and retired natives of the area in the military. Also, the former Nigeria’s Country Director of Ipas, Dr. Ejike Oji, said that Kanu’s death sent shock waves across the area, entire Igbo land and Nigeria. Oji described Kanu as “one of the icons of our town”. He said: “Our town has lost the biggest icon you can think of.” He said that Kanu and Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, who is also a retired General in the Nigerian Army and former Military Administrator of Imo, were forebears to the present crop of Isuikwuato men, who made a great career in the military.

