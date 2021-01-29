Ndume: FG has nothing to show for huge intervention funds in 2020 budget

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the National Assembly, yesterday lamented that there was nothing on ground to show for the huge budgetary allocation made by the Federal Government for social interventions in the 2020 budget.

Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who made the lamentation while speaking with journalists in Abuja on the implementation of the 2020 budget, urged the youth and all intended beneficiaries of the N700 billion social intervention funds injected in the budget to hold government implementing agencies to account for the fund. He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing interest in the welfare of the youth and other vulnerable people in the society, saying that there had not been any other President who gave so much attention to empowerment of youths and other vulnerable groups in the country.

He said: “tmThe President has signed the 2021 budget and it contains a lot for the youth, especially and the poor. But as observed in last year’s N13 trillion budget, which was the highest level of implementation so far, we cannot see it on ground.

“So, what I’m suggesting or what I’m urging the youth to do in particular, is to follow their money and ensure that the budget is not only implemented but that there is evidence on ground to show that it is actually implemented to the benefit of the people. “I am saying this because the government recently announced over N700 billion for intervention in various sectors that is supposed to be targeted towards indigent Nigerians and the vulnerable, but we are yet to see some of these actions on ground.

The President has done his bit by allocating such amount if money, not only for the youth, but even the farmers, traders; that’s why you can hear about trader money, you hear about N-Power, you hear about other huge investments. The lawmaker argued that since the President had demonstrated concern for the plight of the people and introduced programmes to alleviate their hardship, the target beneficiaries should ensure that such programmes were duly implemented to their benefits.

“So, the President has done his bit by allocating huge sums of money. It is now left for the beneficiaries, the youths, the farmers, traders and entrepreneurs to follow their money and make sure that the budget is not only implemented but the impact of that budget should be felt. “People should ask, where is the money or the youth, especially should follow their money to make sure that what they claim that they have done should be seen and the impact should be felt,” he stated. The senator further tasked the media and civil society organisations to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act and probe into the activities of relevant agencies of government, with a view to ensuring transparency and accountability in budget implementation.

