Ndume seeks EU’s assistance for insurgency victims

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Boko Haram ravaged Borno South Senatorial District, has asked the European Union, to assist victims of insurgency in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State in the areas of housing, healthcare and education.

Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Army, made the appeal when the European Union Delegation Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Samuela Isopi, visited him in his National Assembly office, at the weekend.

He said: “The health sector in Gwoza as an emergency with both the Borno State and Gwoza Local Government, overwhelmed as a result of funding in the face numerous challenges.”

“The only hospital in Gwoza is being overstretched as a result of the council’s populationcoupledwiththehospital’s lack of equipment and shortage of medical personnel.” He also used the interactive session to commend the United Nations for its efforts at building 500 housing units in Gwoza and urged the EU to replicate same

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...