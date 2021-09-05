News

Ndume to Buhari: Profile, prosecute surrendered terrorists, resettle victim

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east.

 

In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the weekend, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, equally asked Buhari to resettle the victims of terrorism in the area.

 

This, according to him, was in tandem with both national and international laws guiding warfare. The lawmaker assured the President that the National Assembly would support all actions taken by the government to end the war against terror in the region While kicking against blanket pardon and re-integration into the society by the government,

 

Ndume said by profiling the surrendered terrorists the security agents would be able to get sensitive information that could lead to the arrest of their sponsors and sources of their weapons. According to him, the nation’s security agencies were well trained and experienced enough to get to the root of insurgency plaguing the country.

 

He said “In Nigeria, we have good intelligence officers that if they are given the chance and they are given the time, they will go deep into it to find out and that’s why I say as they surrender, they are taken in and be processed and attention should be on the victims.

 

“We have thousands of our people scattered all over Nigeria that are victims of this insurgency. Once they surrender, we take them in, process them, then more attention should be given to the victims before coming to the perpetrators.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NNPC: Deregulation’ll boost investment in refining business

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Though the idea of price stabilization which led to the introduction of fuel subsidy in the 1970s was noble, it had grown into a huge financial burden on the nation’s treasury over the years, necessitating its removal in March 2020.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which said this yesterday, maintained that the deregulation […]
News Top Stories

Anxiety as Nigerians await INEC’s verdict

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye, Cajetan Mmuta, Philip Nyam, Emmanuel Onani

…vote buying, ballot snatching, shooting mar process   There were indications yesterday that Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was ahead of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu in the Edo State governorship election, which recorded one death and pockets of shootings.   Early results uploaded on inecelectionresults,com […]
News

Financial expert Gianluigi Ventre strives to transform others’ lives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Athletes and business leaders have always had plenty to learn from each other. As entrepreneurs, we can learn from boxers like Ventre—without having to get knocked out in the ring. The rigid educational system traditionally rewards intellectual prowess over other aspects of human ability. As a result, those who show talent and inherent skill in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica