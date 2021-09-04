News

Ndume to Buhari: Profile, prosecute surrendered terrorists, resettle victims

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east.

In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the  President at the weekend, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, equally asked Buhari to resettle the victims of terrorism in the area.

This, according to him, was in tandem with both national and international laws guiding warfare.

The lawmaker assured the President that the National Assembly would support all actions taken by the government to end the war against terror in the region.

While kicking against blanket pardon and re-integration into the society by the government, Ndume said by profiling the surrendered terrorists the security agents would be able to get sensitive information that could lead to the arrest of their sponsors and sources of their weapons.

According to him, the nation’s security agencies were well trained and experienced enough to get to the root of insurgency plaguing the country.

