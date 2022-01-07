Nearly 2m asthma in children linked to traffic pollution

Researchers in the United States have said nearly two million new cases of paediatric asthma every year may be caused by a trafficrelated air pollutant. Also, a second study by Veronica Southerland at the George Washington University (GW), Susan Anenberg and their colleagues similarly found that 1.8 million excess deaths can be linked to urban air pollution in 2019 alone. Findings of the second study shows that 86 per cent of adults and children living in cities around the world are exposed to a level of fine particulate matter that exceeds the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The studies were published in the ‘Lancet Planetary Health’ journal on January 5. Asthma is a chronic illness that causes inflammation of the lung’s airways. The first study estimated the burden of paediatric asthma cases caused by this pollutant in more than 13,000 cities from Los Angeles to Mumbai, reported ‘Medical Xpress’ A co-lead author of the article, Susan Anenberg, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the George Washington University, said “Our study found that nitrogen dioxide puts children at risk of developing asthma and the problem is especially acute in urban areas.

