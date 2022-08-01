News Top Stories

Nearly 4,000 people worldwide acquire HIV every day –UN

Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations (UN) has estimated that nearly 4,000 people worldwide are infected with HIV every day, with 1.2 million to be infected in 2025. To this end, the world body has urged nations to improve funding for disease prevention and treatment access.

 

This is the highlight of a new report titled ‘In Danger’ issued ahead of the International AIDS Conference in Montreal, Canada scheduled from July 29 to August 2, with pre-conference meetings held on July 27.

The conference is taking place physically as well as virtually, to make it accessible to as many people as possible.

The UN said: “Progress in the reduction of new HIV infections is slowing down since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As per the most recent information available from UNAIDS, progress against the HIV pandemic has stalled during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic and other worldwide crises. As a result, resources have dwindled, putting millions of lives in danger.”

According to data in the report, the smallest annual fall in new HIV infections since 2016 occurred between the years 2020 and 2021 when the number of infections fell by 3.6 per cent globally.

 

The 2019 Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey found that 1.9 million people are living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria as of 2018. However, HIV and AIDS are far more prevalent among people in prisons and high-risk drug users, in particular people who inject drugs (PWIDs).

 

