N’East elders decry attack on Borno Gov, Army officer’s killing

…reiterate call for sack of Service Chiefs

Some North East elders have condemned Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by suspected terrorist elements, which resulted in the death of many security personnel.

According to the elders, the attack on the governor’s convoy, coupled with the death from ambush of a senior Army officer prosecuting the war against insurgency in Borno State, Col. Dahiru Bako, were evident of worsening insecurity in parts of the country.

Consequently, the elders, who are members of the Coalition for North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), reiterated their earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs in order to pave the way for the appointment of new ones, with fresh ideas.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s Chairman, Engr. Zana Goni and Secretary, Dr Muhammed Misua respectively, the North East elders said: “We are worried at the ceaseless and relentless attacks on troops and civilian population resulting in heavy casualties in the North East despite repeated assurances from the Service Chiefs that the region has not only been cleared of insurgents and terrorists but also made safe for those displaced from their original communities to return.

“As elders in the North East, we are worried over the state of insecurity which is not getting better in spite of the relentless efforts of the president to that effect.

“We had chosen to remain silent in the past even when there were compelling needs to speak out because of our conviction that the insecurity especially in the North East would get better. But events in recent weeks coupled with the brutal killings of some troops including a commander have forced us to open our lips once again.

“The attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Babagana Zulum on Friday, which left some soldiers and police officers dead with unspecified number of people injured, is most disturbing especially coming just barely two months after the convoy of the governor suffered similar fate in the state.

“Besides, this ugly security situation may not guarantee food security in the country before the next year.”

The elders were not unmindful of efforts made so far by the Service Chiefs, as it noted that: “We are not unmindful of the sacrifices the Service Chiefs have so far made to get this country to this point.

“No doubt, they have recorded some successes in the security circles, especially by pushing insurgency to the fringes of the North East, stopping suicide bombings in the country and bringing some reforms to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”