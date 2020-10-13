N’East elders: Insecurity, frustration responsible for unabating #EndSARS protests

Some North East elders have blamed the continuous protests against the excesses of now defunct Federal Speacial Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) on citizens’ alleged frustration over the state of insecurity in parts of the country.

The elders, who have continued to bare their minds on the fragile security situation in the North East, reiterated their persistent call for the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They unite their voices under the auspices of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD).

In a statement, Tuesday, in Abuja, the group enjoined authorities to reflect on why the #EndSARS protesters had sustained their demonstrations across the country, despite the dissolution of SARS.

“In case the president is not aware,may we remind him that the growing tension being experienced today because of the ongoing #Endsars campaigns is (allegedly) beyond police brutality.

“It is simply, the result of frustration of Nigerians because of his (alleged) adamant posture to restructure the entire security architecture,” they claimed.

This was as they argued that: “If President Muhammadu Buhari’s reasons for keeping the service chiefs whom he was supposed to have replaced due to overdue tenure, were because they were doing well in the fight against terrorism, neither the Senate nor Nigerians would be asking him to sack them.

“Soldiers have repeatedly complained

that their heavy platforms cannot move conveniently again. This has resulted in more and unprecedented blood bath.

“In spite of the several trillions of naira spent, in spite of the several operations launched by all military formations in the country, it is still unclear how the rate of insecurity is across the country.

“Nigerians are tired of insecurity not only in the North East but also the entire North which has no doubt taken toll on our national budget.”

Like this: Like Loading...