N’East Govs’ Forum adopts resolutions on region’s devt

Nasir Shuaibu Bauch i

The North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), comprising Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, have unanimously adopted nine resolutions to be implemented for the development of the region.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the forum, who is also the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, after its seventh meeting in Gombe, Gombe State. The forum expressed delight at the growing strength of the cooperation, collaboration and cordial relationship between the governors of the six states in the region.

It reiterated its commitment to foster a common ground and pursue collective courses for the benefit of the region. After exhaustive deliberations, it resolved and presented the following communiqué among others: “It lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for the effort in combating the Boko Haram insurgency.

It noted the improvement in the security situation in the region, which they said had largely been achieved through kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

While noting the direct correlation between energy security and high level of poverty and our GDP status, it called on the Federal Government to introduce innovative strategies by investing in the production of comparatively cheaper hydropower and renewable energy.

“Related to this, the Federal Government is called upon to accelerate the execution of the Mambila Hydroelectricity Project,” the Forum said. The 8th meeting of the Forum is scheduled to be held in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday, November 25.

 

