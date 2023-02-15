News

NEC backs Nigeria Agenda 2050, to create165m jobs

The National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed “Nigeria Agenda 2050” designed to take the country to Upper Middle-Income Country and subsequently to the status of High-Income nation. This was the outcome of the maiden Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. According to a statement issued by Osinbajo’s spokesman, the Agenda 2050 was presented by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to State Governors and other members of NEC, including Ministers.
Speaking after the presentation and discussion by Council members, Osinbajo, observed that the plan captured a lot of the expectations for Nigeria in the future. Also commenting on the agenda, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said the Federal Government has taken unprecedented steps in ensuring the operationalisation of the plan, especially with the inauguration of the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan by the VP.

 

