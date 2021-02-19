NEC endorses prompt arrest, prosecution of criminals

…asks govs to compensate victims of violence

The National Economic Council (NEC) has recommended prompt arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of crimes across the country. The Council, consisting of state governors, chaired by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also recommended that the government takes proactive measures to control the nation’s borders just as it urged the governors in whose states violence occurred in recent past to collaborate with the Federal Government to pay compensation to the aggrieved victims in their states.

According to the resolution issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President in the office of the Vice President, the Council meeting deliberated on the security situation in the country and urged all governors to provide security to all Nigerians in their respective states regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliation. According to him, “The governors reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and pledged, among other things, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of crime, to collaborate with federal authorities to reconstruct destroyed homes, and pay compensation where appropriate for damage to property and livelihoods during targeted attacks on communities, as well as the unequivocal condemnation of manifestations of hatred, hate crimes and related violence against communities.”

The Council also directed the governors to ensure that deceased victims of violence in their areas were duly accorded dignified burial rites. It called for the immediate public and unequivocal condemnation of all manifestations of hatred, targeted violence, and other hate crimes against ethnic, religious, and minority groups.

NEC urged that local security initiatives – whether they are state government law enforcement agencies or local vigilante groups or the Community Policing programme of the Nigeria Police Force – are inclusive and are composed with due consideration given to adequate representation of non-indigenous/minority resident communities. It also called on states, local and communal security initiatives to operate according to guidelines consistent with state legislation and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other relevant laws and are subjected to rigorous oversight.

The Council warned against ethnic profiling by ensuring that innocent citizens and entire communities are not slandered, harassed or victimized for the crimes perpetrated by criminal elements within those communities on the basis of ethnic or religious affiliation.

It also recommended: “The continued organization of and participation in town hall meetings in the localities where ethnic strife has taken place by governors representing all geopolitical zones. “That state governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime. “States are encouraged to promote modernization of livestock and Council, therefore, called for the strengthening of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and the strengthening of border controls to discourage cross-border crimes and the effective observation of ECOWAS Transhumance protocols.”

