NEC frets over COVID-19 spike

The National Economic Council (NEC) has raised the alarm that the recent spike in COVID-19 infection in the country is approaching or surpassing the levels reached which necessitated the lockdown of the nation’s economy earlier in the year. The Council also raised concerns that with the spike, the nation’s facilities may soon be overwhelmed.

In its resolution, the Council noted that it “is alarmed that the current trends are now approaching or surpassing the levels reached during the lockdown imposed at the height of the epidemic earlier in the year.”

The Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, was held virtually with governors and ministers participating from their offices. NEC resolved to expand its ad hoc panel chaired by the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, with a fresh mandate to find innovative ways of mitigating the spread of the disease. The initial Okowa’s ad hoc panel had the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Anambra and the FCT Minister as members. Others mandated to join the panel were the Governors of Ogun and Kaduna states as well as Ministers of Health, Information and Culture and Youth and Sports.

Health and Information Commissioners at the state levels have also been co-opted to join the panel. The Council noted that the trends showed that younger people are getting infected and passing it off to older and more vulnerable persons who develop serious illnesses and may easily lose their lives in the process.

“Sadly, the country is now experiencing a huge resurgence of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care and the existing health facilities are fast becoming overwhelmed. “NEC notes that this increase is being accelerated by non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions advised by government, including the wearing of masks, limiting of gatherings, especially indoors and the washing/sanitization of hands. “NEC, therefore, wishes to reemphasize the importance of these measures.

Particularly as we approach the end of the year and the social gatherings associated with the holiday season, we must avoid activities or behaviour that may aggravate the situation and necessitate another lockdown,” it said.

In the meantime, the NEC resolved to advocate rigorous and strict enforcement of the nonpharmaceutical interventions. These include restriction of physical gatherings and instead opting for virtual meetings. Where physical meeting becomes inevitable, the Council recommended strict adherence to nonpharmaceutical protocols, including adequate ventilation of the room, limiting the number of attendees, wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance of at least two metres and adherence to other public health measures.

The Council also advocated a no mask, no entry, no service to all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops, entertainment or business premises. The Council also recommended temperature check on all employees and customers entering office and business premises; all office and business premises must have a hand washing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer at the entrance and that office, shops and business premises must be wellventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day, ensuring that frequently touched surfaces like desks, countertops, work stations, railings, door handles, are cleaned and disinfected.

The NEC also expressed outrage and condemned the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. It described the adoption as an attempt to instill fear into the people while supporting all steps already taken by the security agencies to secure the release of the boys.

The Council also called for more effective collaboration between security agencies and the communities to ensure that such despicable act does not repeat itself anywhere in the country. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, gave updates on the nation’s Excess Crude Account (ECA); Stabilization Account and Development of Natural Resources Account. As at yesterday, she put the balance of the ECA at $72,410,574.08;Stabilization Account N26,433,355,427.91 and the Development of Natural Resources Account at N156,690,002,234.58. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who briefed State House correspondents after the virtual NEC meeting, said that the Council expressed worries and advised that sanitation, restrictions on the number of people in gatherings among other protocols should be taken seriously.

“It was resolved that proper measures should be taken again with very strict observation of the protocols and observation of some of the conditions that were laid, otherwise, we are going to move into a situation where it will be very uncontrollable.

“And for that, states were advised to go back and emphasise the implementation or the enforcement of some of the protocols that we have earlier started in the first phase. “Otherwise, we have to resort to the last aspect, of course everybody knows, going back to lockdown again, which is not anybody’s doing. “But then, let’s all go back and observe most of the protocols that we have to curtail the further spread of COVID-19,” he said. The Federal Government had warned that Nigeria was witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 going by the latest records

