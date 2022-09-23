News

NEC gets briefings on flood mitigation, response, others

The National Economic Council (NEC) has received briefings on flood mitigation efforts across the country. According to a statement issued by a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the virtual Council chaired by the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo, yesterday received the memo presented by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSS) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The memo included information on development of country-wide HazardRisk Analysis; Community Mobilisation and Engagement; media Campaign and developing emergency response assets to NEMA Zonal, TerritorialandOperationoffices covering states and LGAs at risk of floods. The memo recommended response strategies to include: operationalization of NEMA call centre; identification of equipment and personnel; Emergency Relief Intervention: Food and Non-food items to impacted communities and compiling records of sudden onset disaster nationwide.

“Council was called to note that following the notification of the expiration of the tenures of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Directors, the Honorable Minister constituted the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) to fill the vacant positions; “Council then noted that the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive officer (Uche Orji) will expire on the 30th September, 2022,” Akande wrote.

 

