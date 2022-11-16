NEC Meeting: Close ranks, get your PVC, vote in good leaders, Ohanaeze urges Ndigbo

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on Ndigbo to participate actively in the 2023 general election.

The group advised Igbos to close ranks and vote for credible leaders.

The counsel was contained in the address of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, which was delivered at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday evening in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Obiozor described it as a serious obligation to Ndigbo, urging them to actively participate in the election by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), voting for good candidates, and protecting their votes.

His words: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbos have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.”

