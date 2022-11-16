News

NEC Meeting: Close ranks, get your PVC, vote in good leaders, Ohanaeze urges Ndigbo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

The leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on Ndigbo to participate actively in the 2023 general election.

The group advised Igbos to close ranks and vote for credible leaders.

The counsel was contained in the address of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, which was delivered at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday evening in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Obiozor described it as a serious obligation to Ndigbo, urging them to actively participate in the election by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), voting for good candidates, and protecting their votes.

His words: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbos have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Military worried as gunmen attack NDA, kill two officers, abduct one

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Festus Abu, Baba Negedu and Clement Ekong

Suspected bandits, in the wee hours of Tuesday, attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State, killing two officers, and abducting one other.   The New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen, who struck at about 1:25 in in their large numbers, met no resistance from anyone on campus. This is the latest addition […]
News

…HURIWA demands sack, prosecution of Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has said that the report of Lagos State EndSARS Probe Panel on the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre of protesting youths, was a damning indictment on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and that he should be sacked and prosecuted. The group said the minister has consistently lied […]
News

Alleged fraud: Ex-FIRS boss, returns to EFCC’s custody

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday continued interrogation of former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office and fraud. Fowler’s investigation is in connection with “performance bonus fraud” during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica