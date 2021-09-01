NEC, Nigerians’ll hold you accountable, Buhari tells new NSIA Board

…urges institution to focus investments on boosting economic diversification

President Muhammmadu Buhari has told the members of the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investments Authority (NSIA) that the National Economic Council (NEC) and Nigerians would hold them responsible for their stewardship.

The President said this Wednesday at the inauguration of the third board of the NSIA at the Presidential Villa.

While charging the board to focus the Authority’s investments on those projects that would support the nation’s economic diversification as global oil prices is projected to drop to around $40 per barrel by 2030, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing long term projects and programmes that would create jobs for Nigerians.

A release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the President as saying: “You must bear in mind that the National Economic Council (NEC), your Governing Council and Nigerians as a whole will hold you accountable for this mandate.

‘‘Periodically, you will be required to provide evidence of your stewardship at the Governing Council Meetings where your performance will be assessed.

“The bar before you is very high and all of us are counting on you to deliver. If you do, I assure you that Government and indeed all Nigerians will be unflinching in their support for you.”

Expressing delight that the NSIA has so far discharged its mandate dutifully in the past few years of its existence, Buhari disclosed that he prioritized the appointment of a new board to ensure that the institution does not lose steam.

Noting that the new board members were seasoned professionals, Buhari said: “We expect these individuals to bring their wealth of experience to bear, in the next phase of NSIA’s journey.”

Buhari thanked the Authority’s Board of Directors whose tenure ended by May for heeding the call to serve the country.

The President said that the full impact of most of the strategic projects started under his watch would only be felt long after he had left office.

‘‘This Administration took the very difficult decision to invest for the long term. We avoided taking short cuts knowing very well that the full impact of most of the projects we started will only be felt long after we have left office.

Accordingly, in the past four years, both the public and private sectors in Nigeria have partnered on strategic projects with the NSIA.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said from the base position of $1 billion when the Administration assumed office in 2015, NSIA now has around $3.5 billion in assets under its management.

