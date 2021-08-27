NEC set to consider #EndSARS judicial panels’ reports

The National Economy Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is set to consider the various #EndSARS judicial panels’ reports. According to a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, yesterday, 28 states that established the panels following the #End- SARS protests last year, had completed the assignment except Lagos State that would conclude by October. Osinbajo said eight states had turned in their reports as the council looked forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting. Those eight states that submitted their reports yesterday included Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo and Rivers. Giving the nation’s financial statement, the council disclosed that the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at July 13 stood at $60, 855,153.31; Stabilization Account, N30, 757,901,458.81 and Development of Natural Resources Account at N33, 891,412,441.85.

Like this: Like Loading...