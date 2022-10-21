News Top Stories

NEC sets up panel on CBN’s deduction of Budget Support Facility from states’ allocations

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

In a bid to explore further financial succour for states regarding repayment of the Federal Government’s Budget Support Facility, the National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to review the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s plan to commence deductions from state governments’ share of the monthly federal allocations.

The Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, resolved to set up a panel with representatives of the Federal Government and the states to review the matter. In a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo said: “Bearing in mind all of the financial difficulties, we take the position to review the plan to commence the deduction for the loan.”

NEC resolved that representatives of the Governors’ Forum, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others, meet to review modalities for the imminent deductions of funds from states by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to repay the Budget Support Facility granted to states by the Federal Government.

It noted that the decision was in consideration of current difficulties experienced by state governments in fulfilling their financial obligations. The Council equally endorsed the revised National Social Protection Policy presented by Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. The policy will now go to the Federal Executive Council and from there to the National Assembly. When passed, the new policy would replace the “2017- 2022 National Social Protection Policy.”

She added that the expected benefits of the revised NSPP include among others, “reduction of multi-dimensional poverty; promoting social justice, equity and inclusive growth; reduce unemployment, social and economic vulnerabilities, and other threats to sustainable development.” NEC also resolved to constitute a committee of the Federal Government and state governors to liaise with other relevant stakeholders to find immediate and long-term solutions to flooding problems across the country. The meeting had in attendance the new Ekiti State Governor, Mr Oyebanji Abiodun.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Aso Villa cabal behind upsurge in presidential aspirants –Yakassai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has accused some cabal within the corridors of power as responsible for the upsurge in the number of aspirants jostling to pick the presidential tickets of both ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is coming just as another prominent Nigerian and […]
News Top Stories

Ortom visits Senator Kalu in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in his Aso villa residence, Abuja   On arrival, the governor was received by Kalu in company of his wife. Although a long time ally and friend, this is […]
News

Rights activist calls for monitoring of LG budgets

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Human rights activist, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, has called for monitoring of budgets of local government areas in the country to ensure transparency and development at the grassroots. Nwagwu, who is the Convener of a non-governmntal organisation (NGO) “Say No Campaign,” said it’s only when citizens took interest in the monitoring of local implementation of council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica