NEC sets up panel on CBN’s deduction of Budget Support Facility from states’ allocations

In a bid to explore further financial succour for states regarding repayment of the Federal Government’s Budget Support Facility, the National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to review the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s plan to commence deductions from state governments’ share of the monthly federal allocations.

The Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, resolved to set up a panel with representatives of the Federal Government and the states to review the matter.

In a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Thursday, Osinbajo said: “Bearing in mind all of the financial difficulties, we take the position to review the plan to commence the deduction for the loan.”

NEC resolved that representatives of the Governors’ Forum, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others, meet to review modalities for the imminent deductions of funds from states by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to repay the Budget Support Facility granted to states by the Federal Government.

It noted that the decision was in consideration of current difficulties experienced by state governments in fulfilling their financial obligations.

