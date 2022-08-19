News Top Stories

NEC sets up panel over govs’ concerns on NNPCL ownership

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a sub-committee to consider the governors’ concerns over the ownership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd). The Council, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at a virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also endorsed the financial performance of the Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for year 2021.

In a statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd., Milee Kyari, had presentated updates on crude oil production, PMS supply situation, and security intervention against oil theft to the Council. After his presentation, State governors raised a number of issues regarding the ownership of the new NNPC Limited, its assets and liabilities. The Vice President directed that a sub-committee of the Council be set up to liaise with the Federal Government on all the issues raised. The Council also received briefings from the Managing Director (CEO) of the NSIA, Uche Orji.

 

