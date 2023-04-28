NEC to form expanded panel on subsidy removal

The National Economic Council (NEC) held its valedictory session yesterday where it resolved to form an expanded panel to look into the process of fuel subsidy removal ahead of the June deadline. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who briefed newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo. According to the minister, the initial panel on subsidy removal which consisted of only the NNPC, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning and regulators in the industry would now be expanded to include states, representatives of the incoming administration, and other critical stakeholders in the country. The minister said the panel would be saddled with the responsibility of examining the possibility of removing the subsidy by June with minimum impact on the vulnerable citizens.

Ahmed equally hinted that the panel could either recommend that the fuel subsidy be removed by that time in accordance with the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) or recommend an extension if not satisfied that adequate preparation had been made. Ahmed said: “We agreed to form an expanded committee that will be looking at the process for the removal including determining the exact time and also the measures that need to be taken to provide support to the poor and the vulnerable and then also the alternatives that will be put in place, including ensuring that there is sufficient supply of petroleum products in the country.

“So this is a decision that has been taken to expand the committee that is currently working with representatives of the states and it also will have to be engaging with labour, will have to be engaging with petroleum marketers.” Asked to clarify whether subsidy removal has been suspended, the minister said: “What I said is that it is not going to be removed now, which means it will not be removed before the transition is completed. But then we’ve had two laws that have inadvertently made the provision that we should exit by June.

So if the committee’s work, which will include the representatives of the incoming administration, determined that the removal can be done by June, then the work plan will be designed to exit as of June. But if the determination is that the period is extended, it will mean that as a country we will have to revisit the Appropriation Act for example, because the 2023 budget only made provision up to June.” Meanwhile, the governor of Jigawa stage, Abubakar Badaru, has said that the Council formed a committee to assess the impacts of flooding across the country last year. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, told newsmen that the Chairman of the National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Farouk Gummeh briefed the Council on the financial performance of the agency. He said the Council was satisfied with the NSIA’s performance and resolved to continue to support the agency.