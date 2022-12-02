NEC to update Finance Bill with inputs from govs

The National Economic Council (NEC), at an extraordinary virtual meeting yesterday, received briefings on the proposed Finance Bill 2022 and resolved to update the draft with additional inputs from State Governors as the bill goes ahead to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). In a statement issued by his presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, after the NEC meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the decision was taken after the Council received briefings on the main features of the bill by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.

According to the minister, the proposed Finance Bill 2022 is anchored on five fundamental policy drivers including Tax Equity; Climate Change; Job Creation / Economic Growth Tax Incentives’ Reform; and Revenue Generation / Tax Administration According to her, the bill sought to amend relevant taxes, excises and duty statutes in line with the macroeconomic policy reforms of the Federal Government and to amend and make further provisions in specific laws in connection with the public financial management of the Federation.

