NEC will take final decision on zoning –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said only its National Executive Council (NEC) will decide the zone that will produce next year’s presidential candidate. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke when he received the report of the 37-member Zoning Committee, said the report would be transmitted to NEC to make a final decision.

“This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee,” Ayu told the members of the committee. He noted the unity demonstrated by the committee members, and said there was no news of disagreement among them. “We are very proud of the work you have done. We did not hear any rancour; we did not hear anybody even talking about what you discussed.” Deputy Chairman of the committee, Ndudi Elumelu, who submitted the report on behalf of the Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said the committee met twice and took a resolution, which was signed by all the members.

“Every member of the 37- man zoning committee had ample opportunity to make their submissions,” he explained. Elumelu stated that he would not make known the content of the resolution reached “because our job is to finish, submit and theirs to take the decision”.

 

