NECA berates FG over economic crisis

Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Association (NECA), Mr. Adewale Oyerinde, has berated the Federal Government over unsavoury developments in the economy. Lamenting the situation during an engagement with journalists in Lagos, he also called on the Federal Government led by the President Muhammadu Buhari to remove oil subsidies. According to him, the economy has not had this bad with multiple taxes, inflation, increase in debt, and unemployment, incessant strike amongst others. He stressed that the money channelled for subsidy could be used to build refineries in-stead of some few individuals feeding on it.

He recalled that the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources recently said it had no financial records of fuel subsidy payments from 2017 to 2021. This was disclosed when the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee probed fuel subsidy payments. According to Oyerinde, “let us face the consequence of the subsidy removal once instead of a few people feeding with subsidy money.”

He appealed to the government to also make the refineries work and prevent oil theft. Speaking on how to revive the economy, Oyerinde called for collaboration and partnerships between the government and private sectors. He complained that excessive taxation is affecting the private sector and businesses. “As we are trying to bridge the gap, the federal government is creating a bottleneck for private sectors through multiple taxes. There is a need for the government to give a clear roadmap. “Government should think of how to the citizens to cushion the pressure of inflation like other developed countries are doing,” he noted.

