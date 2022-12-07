Business

NECA Dialogue: ‘Nigeria must raise competent leaders to attain growth’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As Nigerians from all walks of life agitate for the country’s rebirth, economic experts have advised the government to subdue all traces of challenges militating against growth. The experts, drawn from both public and private sectors, who gathered during the National Economic Dialogue organised by Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), said for the country to experience growth, it must raise competent leaders, tackle corruption and put in place investment friendly policies. At the Dialogue themed: “Promotion of a Novel Approach to Policy Design, Implementation, and Mentoring in 2023,” they noted that as the country prepares for general elections in 2023, there was need for selfless and competent leader that will proffer solutions to the high level of corruption and poverty.

While identifying corruption, poverty, brain drain, slow policies, inequality, and bad politics amongst others as challenges confronting the nation, which call for urgent attention of the new administration, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the new administration must appoint people with good quality to drive the affairs of government. Acknowledging that corruption was curable, he said with stringent punishment in place and the next administration developing the political will, the country would be rid of corruption.

Acvording to him, “corruption thrives in a society where there are no consequences for such action. Policies also make it thrive. We must have a system that prevents corruption, not the one that changes currency when the money has been stolen.” On his part, the Managing Director of BusinessDay Media Limited, Dr. Ogho Okiti, lamented the impact of slow policy and bad politics on the country.

He said: “We have been on the issue of whether to remove fuel subsidies over the years and nothing is done till now. Policy adjustment is slow because our politics is not right.” Corroborating others, a fiscal policy partner and Africa Tax Leader (PwC), Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, identified poor policies as Nigeria’s major challenge militating against viable economy, saying “if you design a policy without proper implementation and monitoring, it will not work.” The stakeholders also called on NECA to build institutional capacity and sponsor a law to institutionalise the organised private sector (OPS) and make it a voice in government.

The keynote speaker, a professor of Economics at Lagos Business School, Prof. Bongo Adi, lamented the high level of poverty and inequality in the country. According to him, no country can transit from poverty without diversification, and with the high level of corruption, it will be difficult for the nation to eradicate poverty. Prof. Adi, who spoke on the topic, “Rethinking Developmental State Paradigm,” said recommended structuring highlighting the shift from manufacturing to the knowledge and service sectors (new economy) driven by knowledge and innovation, expansion of human capabilities, and spread of information with investment in education, health, and legal infrastructure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Motorcycle assembly plant sacks workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Popular motorcycle assembly plant, Boulos, has laid off some of its workers due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy. A news report said the action by the management of the company created tension around its ACME Road office with the workers lurking around in disbelief. It was gathered that about 70 workers were […]
Business

MTNN, Pan-Atlantic University launch Media Innovation Programme

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), yesterday, announced the launch of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP), which will be run by PAU’s School of Media and Communication (SMC). The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene. It is open […]
Business

Restructuring capital market for infrastructure devt

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

The capital market needs to be positioned to play more significant role in infrastructure development. CHRIS UGWU writes The world over, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of adequate infrastructure base translate to an increase in aggregate output. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica