NECA: Making currency scarce increases incentive for counterfeiting

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As Nigerians grapple with a scarcity of cash across the country, a major stakeholder in the economy, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has raised the alarm over a likely increase in currency counterfeiting. The Director-General of the Association, Mr. Adewale- Smatt Oyerinde, while speaking in Lagos, said the government should, as a matter of urgency, ensured the availability of the new naira notes and prosecute saboteurs, if necessary, to ease the frustration of Nigerians and avert the impending breakdown of law and order.

He said: “Contrary to the touted narrative, and according to financial experts, Nigeria does not have excessive cash in circulation (it is less than 2% of GDP). “The latest report by the CBN actually shows that currency in circulation is only N3 trillion out of N52 trillion aggregate money supply. “If the monetary policy is not working as has been seen over time, it is not because of the N3 trillion out of N52 trillion (which is less than 6%). “And making our currency scarce only increases the incentive for counterfeiting.” Sp

eaking further, the NECA boss said: “As Nigerians grapple with limited availability of cash, they are at the same time confronted with a scarcity of petrol, a product for which trillions of naira is being expended as subsidy, while businesses also continue to face increasing energy cost, inadequate FOREX, high operating cost amongst others.”

 

