NECA wants Labour To Advocate For Hospitable Business Environment

T he Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) yesterday urged the organised labour to join it as it continued to advocate for a hospitable business environment that would ensure wealth creation for collective good.

In a statement yesterday, its Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, also called for greater focus to be given to up-skilling, innovation and enhanced professionalism in view of the rapidly changing workplace.

Oyerinde was speaking in commemoration of the 2023 Workers Day marked annually on May 1, with the theme: ‘’Workers Rights and Socio-Economic Justice.

“While we celebrate yet another year of the International Workers Day, it is also a time of deep reflection on where we were years ago, where we are today and where we hope to be a few years from now.

‘’This will give us a clear scorecard of the state of our collective struggle to build a model nation where rights are protected, including the rights of enterprises; wealth is created and equitably distributed; and social and economic justice guaranteed.

‘’For wealth to be created and equitably distributed, there must be a hospitable, peaceful and productive environment.”