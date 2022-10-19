NecBullion CEO, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, outlines leadership vision for Nigeria

The ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in May of 2018, is giving a lot of youths the courage to make an incursion into politics.

However, even without it, an individual like ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and founder of NecBullion Concept Limited, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid was ready and prepared for the responsibility of holding a public office in the country, though not the way others before him had gone without the requisite leadership trainings and readiness to lead in whatever capacity with adequate knowledge.

The CEO of NecBullion Concept Limited, a company that supplies all forms of building materials to developers, is mentally and academically fortified to win the office he is vying for in the 2023 general elections.

Chijioke Nwadavid had his primary education at Saint Monica Montessori Children School in Isolo, Lagos State, between1996 to 2001, and later proceeded to the Federal Government College (FGC) Odogbolu, Ogun State, after which he bagged his first degree from the University of Abuja in Business Administration six years ago.

To equip himself for what is ahead in business and his political pursuit, he went to the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, Kaduna State, after his compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State, for a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Leadership Studies between 2018 and 2020.

In 2021, the NecBullion Concept Limited boss obtained Masters degree in Conflict, Security and Development from the NDA.Chijioke Nwadavid is currently a masters degree holder in awaiting in Business Administration from Gelisim University, Istanbul, Turkey.

Speaking in an interview, the NecBullion founder opened up on the motivation for obtaining two masters degrees.

“It is often said knowledge is power, Chimamanda Adiche is known across the world today as one of the most influential personality, it’s not because of her wealth but her great knowledge. She is a young person like me which I hold with high esteem,” he stated.

“My quest for education has been so high knowing that life for me today would be unthinkable without the knowledge, hence I have the desire and aspiration for greater leadership to lead people. Therefore building knowledge and getting more educational qualifications has help me in achieving my set goals.”

Chijioke Nwadavid recently declared that he would be on the ballot next year, and now campaigning with billboards. Speaking what pushes him into the murky waters of politics, he said:

“I have only ever been interested in working for public causes. Originally, I was interested in international economic development, but as I grew up I came to feel that many international organizations doing this important work were heavily dependent on governments for direction and for funding,” the NecBullion Concept Limited boss disclosed.

“The United States is by far the most influential, so I slowly migrated toward politics because I felt that was where I could actually have a greater impact on that cause. As I got more into politics, I was introduced more and more to the complexity, severity, and urgency of so many issues that I deeply care about.”

On the things he would do when elected, he said farmers, youths and technology would occupy the central position of his office.

“I will love to encourage Nigerians to vote for credible candidates not political parties cause political parties are just platforms. I will introduce mechanized farmings and digital market to enable the farmers sell their products,” Chijioke Nwadavid said.

“I will introduce digital education, which my foundation is currently doing across Nigeria. I will engage youth with productive skills and also give them platform where they can excel in their area of specializations.”

