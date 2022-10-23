Neck scarf: The chic style accompaniment

There are few fashion accessories that add a touch of class and sophistication to a total look. Neck scarf is one of them.

This is why women, who understand the business of looking classy and chic, always have a scarf or two in their wardrobe.

Wearing a scarf adds colour to your outfit. The interesting thing about scarves is that they are trendy for any season.

They look even better in cold weather. You don’t need a season or a reason to wear one. You can wear them all year round.

There are several ways to tie a scarf. There is a standard method of wearing a scarf by draping it over the shoulders from the back to the front, with the two ends of the scarf running down the lapels of your shirt, or you could try flinging the scarf over one shoulder.

Neck scarves can be tied in a knot style like that of the navy sailors back in the days.

They are not just for collar shirts alone, they can be worn on bare necks with tank tops for the casual chic look. A few fashionistas have said that wearing a scarf around the neck don’t just cover the collar bones, they can double as a neck piece, thereby attracting attention to the neck.

