Body & Soul

Neck scarf: The chic style accompaniment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are few fashion accessories that add a touch of class and sophistication to a total look. Neck scarf is one of them.

This is why women, who understand the business of looking classy and chic, always have a scarf or two in their wardrobe.

Wearing a scarf adds colour to your outfit. The interesting thing about scarves is that they are trendy for any season.

They look even better in cold weather. You don’t need a season or a reason to wear one. You can wear them all year round.

There are several ways to tie a scarf. There is a standard method of wearing a scarf by draping it over the shoulders from the back to the front, with the two ends of the scarf running down the lapels of your shirt, or you could try flinging the scarf over one shoulder.

Neck scarves can be tied in a knot style like that of the navy sailors back in the days.

They are not just for collar shirts alone, they can be worn on bare necks with tank tops for the casual chic look. A few fashionistas have said that wearing a scarf around the neck don’t just cover the collar bones, they can double as a neck piece, thereby attracting attention to the neck.

Neck scarf: The chic style accompaniment

Accessories

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I love acting, found new love in movie directing –Eberechukwu Nwizu

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Nollywood actress, Eberechukwu Nwizu, formerly known as Bhaira Mcwizu, recently added another feather to her cap in the movie industry. The actress, who came to limelight after winning the third Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) reality show in 2007, joined other women in the movie industry like Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli to become a movie […]
Body & Soul

Exemplary style of Raymond Dokpesi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Agbenebode, Edo State born chairman of Daar Communications who doubles as a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Alegho Raymod Dokpesi has shown his values for humanity cannot be suppressed by rivalry borne out of political interest or anything.   This he demonstrated recently that politicians should not throwaway humanity but learn to […]
Body & Soul

Marina Bay Sands Casino worth N2.6tn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Marina Bay Sands Hotel and casino, Singapore is valued as the world’s most expensive Casino in the world at $5,880,000,000. Approximately 2,675,400,000,000 trillion in Nigeria currency.   It has 1.3million square feet of 2600 hotel rooms and high end shopping that features brands like Gucci, Versace and more with a waterway in between them all. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica