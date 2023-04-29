NECLive celebrates 10th anniversary

Organiser’s of NECLive, West Africa’s largest annual gathering of creative industry professionals, have announced the conception and introduction of a new multi-venue, global format for the conference. After 10 years in a single city, the conference will now hold simultaneously in other parts of Nigeria; as well as in key cities across Africa, Europe, and America. These changes, according to the founder, Ayeni Adekunle are, ‘a matter of necessity, given where the industry is today; and in line with the new challenges and opportunities on the horizon.’
