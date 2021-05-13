NECO: 115 inmates record credit pass in English, Maths in Enugu

No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu State recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO) organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), external. The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NECO released the results of its 2020 SSCE on Friday, May 7. Chukwuemeka said inmates in Enugu had been excelling in SSCE.

According to him, in 2018, 84 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics while 136 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in 2019. He said all the inmates were tutored within the custodial centre. “The Nigerian Correctional Service under the visionary leadership of Mr Haliru Nababa, focuses on educational development as a viable tool for reforming offenders. “With the NCoS Act of 2019; the service has created a paradigm shift in the treatment of inmates in custody.

