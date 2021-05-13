News

NECO: 115 inmates record credit pass in English, Maths in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu State recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO) organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), external. The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NECO released the results of its 2020 SSCE on Friday, May 7. Chukwuemeka said inmates in Enugu had been excelling in SSCE.

According to him, in 2018, 84 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics while 136 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in 2019. He said all the inmates were tutored within the custodial centre. “The Nigerian Correctional Service under the visionary leadership of Mr Haliru Nababa, focuses on educational development as a viable tool for reforming offenders. “With the NCoS Act of 2019; the service has created a paradigm shift in the treatment of inmates in custody.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari endorses registration of new APC members

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration […]
News

I’ve not reached my target in child-bearing – Ned Nwoko

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  …as Regina’s father says all controversy has been settled Billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko, has said he was yet to reach his target on the number of children he desires to have. Nwoko who made this known at the Christening of his first child with his youngest wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in Abuja, […]
News

Group seeks citizens’ support to conclude forensic audit on NDDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An advocacy group, the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC), has called for citizens’ support towards the conclusion of the forensic audit on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The group made the call yesterday in a statement issued by its Chairman, Aniefiok Obot and Secretary, John Adangu-Jumbo in Uyo, the state capital. The group expressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica