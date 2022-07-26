NECO deploys software for grading students

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has deployed cutting-edge software to ensure efficient grading of students/candidatesinitsvarious examinations.

Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made this known in Minna during a press briefing to mark one year in office, said the software would ensure precise grade value for every subject.

He said: “One of the innovations that will bring to bear in the conduct of the examination is determining the way and manner we determine the grade number, which relates to the allocation of grades for various subjects to students.

“Formerly, itwasdonemanually and there are processes that are followed in doing that but, when I came, felt it is necessary to align ourselves and some of our operations with the in-thing, which is technology; andwefeltthereisneedfor us to have a software that will enable us determine precisely real values for subjects after our exams.

So we had a workshop for that and we were able to now deploy standard software to determine grade and marking.”

On the successes recorded in recent times in the conduct of the school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and its external version, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as well as National Common Entrance Examination of unity schools, Wushishi said was was able to put in place mechanisms to drastically reduce cases of malpractice and other challenges.

TheNECO boss listedsome of the measures to include deployment of robust security surveillance for exam papers and officials, improved welfare mechanisms for staff and examiners, use of foolproof software in selection of NECO staff on monitoring duties, among others.

“In 2020, we had over 30,000 cases of exam malpractice. In 2021, we had just about 20,000 and this year we have confidence it will reduce to the barest minimum. In our last BECE, the malpractice was about 600 cases and this year it was less than 100,” he said.

He, however, lamented that the initial placement of NECO onthe listof ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that remit 25 per cent of generated revenue to government coffers, took a toll on the exam body’s activities.

Wushishi said though NECO was removed from the listinJune2022, overN6billion was deducted from its Treasury Single Account (TSA) when it was on the list, adding that the exam body needs money to meet its obligations.

“From 2021 to date (June this year), the Minister of Finance has deducted from NECO’sTreasurySingleAccount, the total of N6,023,145,000:23.

“We also need to pursue that this money removed, that the 50 per cent is supposed to be taken as operating surplus and give us the rest to settle our debts, so we have anotherbattle for the reconciliation.”

On the issue of debts owed to the Council by some state governments, Wushishi revealed that NECO has recovered parts of the money but lamented that over N2 billion still remain unpaid.

“Whenyoutalkabouttheissue of debts, we have done a lot; we have recovered some, some states are still indebted to the Council to the tune of over N2 billion. This is for over so many years, from 2012 till date. We are making efforts and some states are responding.

“And through our efforts to make sure we solve our problems, we have a commitment with the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the states we have MoU with, we can take the MoU to the Accountant-General’s office to deduct from source; but we are very tactical about it, because we also have to sensitise the state governments on the need to keep this place afloat, and it is the payment of what they have subscribed for in the councilthatwillkeepthisplace afloat.

