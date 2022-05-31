NECO extends registration period for 2022 SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June, to enable more students register for the examination. Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, who announced the extension in a terse statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the registration period was initially scheduled to close yesterday May 30. “State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that. “The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June, and end on Friday 12th August. Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.”

