NECO extends registration period for 2022 SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June, to enable more students register for the examination. Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, who announced the extension in a terse statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the registration period was initially scheduled to close yesterday May 30. “State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that. “The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June, and end on Friday 12th August. Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.”
Related Articles
70,000 farmers benefit from agric loan
Ecobank Nigeria has said it is supporting over 70,000 farmers with special loans to increase their capacity and yields during this year’s planting season, as part of its commitment to ensuring growth of the agricultural sector. In a press release, the lender said apart from being one of its initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mohammed Alsaadi: A Strong Script Can Hold Together A Film
Mohammed Alsaadi, an Omani film producer, nothing brings him more joy than seeing his passion projects become a reality and experience people’s enjoyment and learning from his work Film production is a challenging but rewarding job. According to Mohammed Alsaadi, an Omani film producer, nothing brings him more joy than seeing his passion projects become […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra guber aspirants to AFI: We’ll pay attention to major towns
Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a group of lecturers in tertiary institutions has reinstated their commitment towards the support for good governance. In a release signed by its National Coordinator Onyeizugbe; National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and their Anambra State Coordinator, Dr. Uche Ngenegbo, the group said that governance has been so bastardised in Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)