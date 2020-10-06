News

NECO: Gana’s lawyers write Sahara Reporters over defamation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Lawyers representing former Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Mr AbubakarGana, havelodgedaformal requesttoSaharaReportersfor a public apologyandretraction of three defamatory publications within seven days.

 

Victor Giwa & Associates in a letter dated October 5, 2020 and addressed to the editor-in-chief of the online platform, described the reports as “libellous, defamatory and capable of lowering Gana’s reputation in the eyes of the public.”

 

Sahara Reporters had in series of reports accused Gana of fraud while in office, but the former registrar had debunked the reports, which he described as false and malicious.

 

According to the law firm, Sahara Reporters in its latest publication of October 2, 2020, relied on an unnamed source to run the headline “Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Echono, Former NECO Acting Registrar, Gana, Others Fingered In N6bn Contract Fraud.”

 

While noting that the procurement process of NECO or other parastatals does not involve the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the lawyers said all contracts under Gana’s time were dully awarded and satisfactorily executed.

 

The letter reads in part: “The above statements and publications against our client are libelous, defamatory and they are capable of lowering his reputation in the eyes of the public and in the minds of right thinking persons in the society.

