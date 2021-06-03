News

NECO gets Acting Registrar

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.
The appointment in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, June 1, 2021 after a brief illness.
Until his appointment, Ogborodi was the Director Special Duties in the Council.
A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on June 2, 2021.
The Circular explained that Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. The Circular stated that all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned.
Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master’s Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.
The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo: Courts halt proceedings over judge’s death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

All courts in Edo State and the state Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have halted all court proceedings following the death of a serving judge, Justice Morrison Ighodalo. Justice Ighodalo was number three in the hierarchy of 31 Judges in the state. The death of the Judge Ighodalo, however, stalled all cases in the courts across […]
News

Northern Cleric calls on the north to use Femi Fani Kayode’s support to promote the region

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Femi Fani Kayode’s visit to Zamfara state and the conferment of a chieftancy title on him, by the Shinkafi Emirate may have generated a lot of negative reaction and resistance from some sections of the north, but Northern Cleric, Deyemi Saka has called on the north to see the matter, as a golden opportunity […]
News

Sujimoto Debuts with Zaha Hadid Sanitary Wares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Sujimoto Construction Limited has announced that all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto, will have the limited edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid.   According to the Managing Director of the construction company, Sijibomi Ogundele, Leonardo by Sujimoto will be the first residential apartment in Africa, after the Giuliano, to house this premium and exclusive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica