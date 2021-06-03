NECO gets Acting Registrar

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

The appointment in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, June 1, 2021 after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Ogborodi was the Director Special Duties in the Council.

A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on June 2, 2021.

The Circular explained that Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. The Circular stated that all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned.

Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master’s Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

Like this: Like Loading...